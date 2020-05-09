Israel, US to discuss plan to reduce number of peacekeeping forces in Sinai

Israel stressed on Friday that it would discuss the reports about cutting the number of US forces involved in the multinational peacekeeping force in the Sinai Peninsula, agencies reported.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper is pushing to withdraw a number of US troops in Sinai.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz commented on the issue to Tel Aviv Radio.

“This issue will be discussed between us and the Americans,” Steinitz told the Israeli radio station.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli Defence Forces chief Aviv Kochavi has recently spoken to US Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. No details were given about the bilateral speech.

The Multinational Forces and Observers, known as MFO, was founded in 1981 to ensure the implementation of a 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

There is currently more than 1,100 military personnel in the force, including over 450 from the US.