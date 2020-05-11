Egypt activists call for boycott of Facebook after Yemen's Tawakkol Karman added on its board

Egyptian activists have launched a violent campaign against Facebook after it appointed the first Arab person among 20 international figures to review the site’s content, claiming that Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman belongs to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The campaign, led by activists and lawyers on social media, saw users send a “warning” to Facebook, rejecting its appointment of Karman to its Global Supervision Board for Facebook and Instagram Content. They explained that the appointment was fundamentally inconsistent with Facebook’s policies as a result of Karman’s alleged political orientation.

Lawyer Tariq Al-Awadi called for a boycott of Facebook.

Nobel Peace laureate: Yemenis will end Saudi Arabia, UAE ‘occupations’

“This means granting the supervision of Facebook in Egypt directly to the Muslim Brotherhood. She is an explicit enemy of political regimes in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, either she will be removed from the committee or Facebook will be closed!” added Doctor Hani Raji.

Yemenis and Arabs across the Middle East celebrated Karman’s appointment as the only Arab among the 20 people chosen to be included on the board.

“I am glad to join the Global Supervision Board for Facebook and Instagram Content. Thanks to social media platforms, government monopoly over the media and information is no longer possible,” Karman wrote on Facebook.