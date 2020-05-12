Tawakkol Karman: I hope I will not meet same fate as Khashoggi

Yemen’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, Tawakkol Karman, has revealed that she is being subjected to a widespread campaign of incitement from the Saudi media and its allies.

Karman explained in a tweet that she is being subjected to a campaign of incitement and bullying, and that she is afraid that she will be met with the same fate as Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed at his country’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

“I am subjected to widespread bullying and terrible incitement by the Saudi media and its allies. The most important thing is that I will be safe from the saw with which the body of the late Jamal Khashoggi was cut. I am going to Turkey and consider this a communiqué to world public opinion,” she wrote.

اتعرض لتنمر واسع وتحريض فظيع من قبل الإعلام السعودي الموجه وحلفائه، المهم أن أسلم من المنشار الذي قُطعت به جثة المرحوم جمال خاشقجي، أنا ذاهبة إلى تركيا وأعتبر هذا بلاغ للرأي العام العالمي. — Tawakkol Karman (@TawakkolKarman) May 11, 2020

A few days ago, Saudi and Egyptian social media users called for a boycott of Facebook following the company’s appointment of Karman to its Global Supervision Board for Facebook and Instagram Content. Her supporters hit back, however, and on Sunday the hashtag “I support Tawakkol Karman” was among the top trending in the Middle East.

