Russia, Syria accuse WHO of serving US interests

Russia and Syria have accused the World Health Organization of serving the West’s interest, especially the United State at the expense of the Syrian people, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The allies said the United States is manipulating the epidemiological situation in northeastern Syria to serve its interests.

“The fact that the World Health Organization has been dragged into this game is surprising and worrisome,” the statement said, referring to a call by the WHO to reopen Al-Yarubiyah border crossing with Iraq to effectively respond to the coronavirus pandemic in northeastern Syria.

The statement claimed that the real reason for wanting to reopen the Al-Yarubiyah crossing is not to confront the coronavirus or transfer humanitarian aid to the Syrians but to transfer weapons to the US- backed Kurdish militias and help American companies export illegally extracted Syrian hydrocarbon raw materials.

The statement warned of using the border crossing to smuggle weapons and drugs or allow persons infected with coronavirus into neighbouring countries, adding that “in these circumstances, it appears that the (WHO) organisation is exerting pressure in line with Western interests at the expense of the Syrian people and regional security”.

The statement denied media reports claiming that Moscow and Damascus had denied a humanitarian aid convoy from entering the Rukban camp in southern Syria.