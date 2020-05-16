Israel issues ‘stop work notices’ to Palestine homes in Bethlehem

On Friday Israeli occupation authorities issued “stop work notices” to eight Palestinian facilities in the village of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem, Maan News Agency reported.

The facilities, according to the mayor of the village, Sobhi Zaidan, included residential homes and farming shacks.

Zaidan disclosed that this is part of a wide range of Israeli ploys against Palestinian construction in their own properties.

He confirmed that this kind of Israeli violations has increased sharply after the outbreak of the coronavirus, noting that these are part of the Israeli efforts to expand the illegal settlement of Gush Etzion.

The mayor added that the Israeli settlement group Regavim published a video on social media explaining that it is following up the increasing Palestinian construction in the area, stating that it undermines the planned annexation.

