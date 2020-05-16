Tunisia reports 3 new COVID-19 infections

Tunisia reported three additional coronavirus cases today, after five consecutive days without registering a single infection, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The new registrations take the number of infections to 1,035, according to health officials.

The number of recoveries stands at 802, while 45 patients died from the virus.

More than 4.5 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus globally with more than 307,600 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University’s running tally. An excess of 1.6 million have recovered.

