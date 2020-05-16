Turkey agency helps citizens abroad amid outbreak

A Turkish state agency has extended a helping hand to over 165,000 Turkish people in 14 countries amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a written statement, Turkey’s Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) said the agency does not leave Turkish expats alone during the pandemic that claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

It reached out to families in need all over the world through its support and cooperation program, it added.

In this context, the YTB aided a total of 165,549 Turkish nationals living in 14 countries. The aid included good packages, support for rent, electricity and gas bills, and personal care items.

The agency also gave financial support for the production of masks and protective equipment, as well as its training, and creating media contents.

The YTB also provided people under lockdown imposed by governments to stem the spread of the virus with food materials.