2 killed trying to storm Sudan checkpoint

The Sudanese army yesterday said its forces shot a vehicle that had crossed a security checkpoint in the country’s capital Khartoum, leaving two people dead.”

A speeding motorised rickshaw drove through a military checkpoint in Khartoum without stopping… at 9:00pm,” the military’s spokesperson, Amer Muhammad Al-Hassan, said in a statement.

Al-Hassan added that a soldier had opened fire at the two men, injuring them, after “they ignored instructions to stop.”

He pointed out that the victims were taken to hospital, where they died.

He also noted that the soldier was being “questioned by the local authorities.”

The Sudanese official called on the citizens “to adhere to the security and health restrictions, including curfews, set by the government.”

Since 18 April, Khartoum has been experiencing a complete curfew, as part of government measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

So far, there are a total of 2,591 cases of the virus including 105 people who have died of the disease.