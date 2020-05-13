Sudan’s ruling council appoints new defense minister

Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council on Wednesday appointed a former army major general as the country’s new defense minister as his predecessor Gamal Omer died in South Sudan’s capital in late March, Anadolu reports.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Sovereign Council said it has appointed Ibrahim Yassin as the country’s defense minister.

The head of the Sovereign Council, the prime minister and some other ministers have agreed to relieve Health Minister Akram Ali Altoum of his duties, the press release said.

READ: Egypt exerts pressures to remove Sudan PM