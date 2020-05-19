Portuguese / Spanish / English

EU will not recognise unilateral Israel annexation of West Bank

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles holds a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on December 09, 2019 [Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency]
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Fontelles holds a press conference in Brussels, Belgium on 9 December, 2019 [Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency]
The EU foreign policy coordinator, Josep Borrell, warned Israel that the body will not recognise any unagreed on changes to the 1967 borders.

Borrell pledged EU support to help reignite the Israeli-Palestinian peace process that included “meaningful negotiations between the two parties”.

“International law is a fundamental pillar of the international rules-based order. In this respect, the EU and its member states recall that they will not recognise any changes to the 1967 borders unless agreed by Israelis and Palestinians,” Borrell said, adding: “The two-state solution, with Jerusalem as the future capital for both states, is the only way to ensure sustainable peace and stability in the region.”

 

Borrell said the EU viewed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to push forward with annexation with “grave concern”.

According to the agreement between Netanyahu and his rival, leader of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, ahead of the formation of a unity government, a proposal to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley could be submitted to lawmakers in July.

The EU already warned last week that its Foreign Affairs Commission could impose sanctions on Israel if the latter implements its annexation plan in the occupied Palestinian territories.

