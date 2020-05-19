Libya: We will provide evidence of UAE's involvement in killing of our people

Spokesman for the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Al-Qiblawi, announced yesterday that the internationally backed Government of National Accord (GNA) will provide evidence of the UAE’s involvement in the killing of Libyans and its violation of international resolutions.

This came in statements made by Al-Qiblawi to local news stations, after the Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, Fayez Al-Sarraj, declared control over Al-Wattia Air Base.

“We will provide evidence of the UAE’s involvement in the killing of Libyans and the violation of the UN Security Council resolutions,” said Al-Qiblawi.

He added: “We will submit evidence to the Security Council proving some countries’ violation of the UN-backed arms embargo on Libya.”

“The weapons that were found at Al-Wattia Air Base will be sent to the Security Council as evidence of several countries’ violations of the arms embargo imposed on Libya.”

Earlier yesterday, government forces seized a Russian air defence system used in Al-Wattia Air Base after taking control over the military site.

They also announced the discovery of two damaged Russian defence systems as a result of bombing by the Libyan Air Force two days earlier, in addition to large quantities of weapons and ammunition inside the airbase, which served as the operations room for renegade General Khalifa Haftar’s forces in the western region.

On 4 April 2019, Haftar launched a deadly attack to take control of the Libyan capital Tripoli, the headquarters of the GNA.