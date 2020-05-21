Tunisia to reopen mosques, cafes after nearly 3 months

Tunisia will reopen mosques, restaurants and cafes as of June 4 as coronavirus outbreak has slowed down in the country, authorities announced on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Authorities will continue to suspend education in universities until June 8 to avert the risks posed by long distance travel.

Coronavirus measures will be tightened in the coming period, Tunisian Interior Minister Hisham El-Mechishi stressed, adding that intercity travel will not be allowed until the pandemic is brought under control.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh announced on March 13 that the country suspended prayers in mosques, closed cafes at 4 p.m. every day, and banned all cultural, sports and economic gatherings to combat the spread of the virus.

Tunisia’s death toll now stands at 46, with 1,043 infections and 816 recoveries.

The pandemic has claimed more than 329,100 lives in 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December. The US and Europe are currently the world’s worst-hit regions.

More than 5.03 million cases have been reported worldwide and more than 1.91 million people have recovered to date, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.