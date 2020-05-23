Libya's grand mufti thanks Qatar, Turkey

Libya’s Grand Mufti Sadiq Al-Ghariani thanked Qatar and Turkey for their support of the Libyan people’s stability. In contrast, he attacked the United Arab Emirates (UAE), accusing it of killing Libyans with its drones in support of the militias of the coupist Major General Khalifa Haftar.

“I salute the prince, government, and people of the brotherly country Qatar, as it has been supporting the Libyan people all this time, and ever since the outbreak of the blessed revolution (in 2011). Qatar has a clear position. It sincerely seeks stability, bringing parties together and reformation,” announced Al-Ghariani in a video published on the Libyan Fatwa House’s Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

He continued: “May Allah reward Qatar with good, as it has made its best. May Allah reward it best for what it has provided to us. I also salute and thank the president, government, and people of the brotherly country Turkey, especially after signing the joint security cooperation agreement with the legitimate Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA).”

“This agreement is a successful step. Unfortunately, it is late. It would have been better if it was signed during the first month of battles so that we could have avoided the convoys of the martyrs when UAE’s aircraft were flying (over Libya) for eight or nine months,” added Al-Ghariani.

He further indicated: “May Allah reward the Turkish president with good. He has implemented this agreement’s requirements at the best, bearing the suffering, hostility, and an internal and external confrontation from the opposition that has attacked him.”

“The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and major and European countries have waged a fierce economic and political war against the Turkish currency and economy to turn the Turkish people against their president,” pointed out Libya’s grand mufti.

He noted: “Nevertheless, the Turkish president, may Allah reward him well, is a statesman who knows what he wants. He knew that among Turkey’s interests is supporting just causes wherever they are. Therefore, he supported the Libyan issue with all that he could, and he moved between capitals in support of the Libyan issue. The Turkish president gave the agreement a legal legitimacy that no one can challenge, and he registered it at the United Nations.”

The grand mufti recommended that: “We must stand with them, and deal positively with the other terms of the agreement towards them. Turkey should have a priority in our economic relations, security cooperation, and oil and gas exploration, as it has priority before any other country.”

In contrast, Al-Ghariani attacked the UAE, stating that it claims: “It wants stability and reconciliation, but it is sending us drones and killing our people.”

