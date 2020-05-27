Iraq PMF capture Daesh media official

Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) announced yesterday that they have arrested Daesh’s media official in the Saladin province.

A statement from the PMF said that “a force from the 43rd Brigade carried out a tight ambush on a known ISIS media official in the Salaheddine Governorate.” The PMF identified the Daesh suspect as Ayoub Uday Al-Ani, adding that “the said terrorist participated in criminal operations against the security forces and civilians, especially in Salaheddine Governorate.”

According to Al-Masdar, the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate also announced the arrest of a Daesh member following his return to Iraq from Syria. The directorate stated in a press statement: “The detachments of the Military Intelligence Division, in conjunction with the 30th Infantry Brigade, arrested a terrorist in the Albu Ubaid area, in the Al-Rummana district of Al-Qaim district in Anbar Province.”

Yesterday Iraq’s Couter-Terrorism Services (CTS) also confirmed that Daesh’s so-called governor of Iraq or “Wali”, Mutaz Al-Jabouri was killed in an airstrike carried out by the international coalition in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ez-Zor.

A statement by the CTS said: “After the information provided by [CTS] agency, which led to the death of terrorist Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and arrest of the terrorist Abdul Nasser Qardash, today we announce to the Iraqi people the killing of the terrorist Mutaz Noman Abdul-Naif al-Jabouri, nicknamed Hajji Taysir.”

Although Qardash’s arrest was confirmed by Iraqi intelligence last week, it later emerged he had in fact been detained last year in Syria by Kurdish and US forces before being transferred to Iraqi authorities.