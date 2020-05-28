Egypt: Hospitals can accommodate infected health workers

Hospitals in Egypt which have been designated to be used to treat coronavirus patients have sufficient beds to accommodate a surge in the number of cases, the Ministry of Health has said.

Amid a wave of outrage and resignations by Egyptian doctors, whose top union accuses the government of failing to equip and protect its health workers as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Health Minister Mohamed Fawzi said yesterday that 320 hospitals are preparing to receive patients, adding that there is currently no shortage of beds or ventilators, including in intensive care units.

Fawzi added that the ministry expects the coming period to witness the “peak” of the spread of the virus in the country.

He added that protective gear is also in abundance and available for medical workers to use, while hospitals have beds set aside for health professionals who contract the virus.

READ: Egypt family attempt to steal body from hospital

Last Saturday, a 32-year-old doctor, Walid Yahia, died of the coronavirus after becoming infected on the job. This sparked outrage among doctors who said the health system had failed to protect Yahia or secure a bed for him in hospital.

Earlier this week doctors at Mounira General Hospital resigned on mass to protest against Walid’s death.