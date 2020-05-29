Friday prayers held in Turkey for the first time since virus outbreak

A drone photo shows muslims performing prayer after mass prayers in mosques resumes in Turkey on 29 May 2020 [Muhammed Enes Yıldırım/Anadolu Agency] A drone photo shows muslims performing prayer after mass prayers in mosques resumes in Turkey on 29 May 2020 [Muhammed Enes Yıldırım/Anadolu Agency] A drone photo shows muslims performing prayer after mass prayers in mosques resumes in Turkey on 29 May 2020 [Ahmet Bolat/Anadolu Agency] A drone photo shows muslims performing prayer after mass prayers in mosques resumes in Turkey on 29 May 2020 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency] A drone photo shows muslims performing prayer after mass prayers in mosques resumes in Turkey on 29 May 2020 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency] A drone photo shows muslims performing prayer after mass prayers in mosques resumes in Turkey on 29 May 2020 [Şebnem Coşkun/Anadolu Agency] A drone photo shows muslims performing prayer after mass prayers in mosques resumes in Turkey on 29 May 2020 [Muhammed Enes Yıldırım/Anadolu Agency]

Turkey is to ease its coronavirus restrictions from Monday, as it continues in its fight against the pandemic, President Recep Tayyib Erdogan announced yesterday.

As of 1 June, civil servants on administrative leave or working remotely will return to their workplaces, Erdogan said.

“The intercity travel ban in Turkey will also be lifted as of next month,” he continued.

Earlier in April, Turkey imposed the country’s first travel ban across 31 provinces to stem the spread of the virus, later lifting it partially.

Last week, Turkey imposed four days of lockdown during the Eid Al-Fitr Muslim holiday.

Today saw the first Friday congregational prayers being held in the country’s mosques.

However, the education ministry announced that distance learning – via the internet or television – would continue until 19 June, the last day of the current academic year in Turkey.

