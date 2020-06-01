China rejects Israel’s planned annexation of West Bank

The People’s Republic of China has rejected Israel’s planned annexation of large swathes of the occupied Palestinian West Bank, Al Watan Voice reported yesterday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki to express his country’s rejection of the “illegal” Israeli plans.

Yi stressed that his country rejects the Israeli plans and calls for creating a sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders on the basis of the two-state solution.

The Chinese official said that his country has been exerting efforts in order to encourage Israel to refrain from carrying out its plan “which could ignite a third intifada” and start an “open-ended escalation”.

He went on to reiterate his country’s support for the PA and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

