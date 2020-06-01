Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran’s new Parliament Speaker rejects talks with US as ‘futile’

June 1, 2020 at 11:57 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
A general view of the first official session of 11th round of the Iranian parliament after its opening ceremony in Tehran, Iran on 27 May 2020. [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]
A general view of the first official session of 11th round of the Iranian parliament after its opening ceremony in Tehran, Iran on 27 May 2020. [Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency]
 June 1, 2020 at 11:57 am

The new Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf yesterday rejected negotiations with the United States, describing them as “futile”.

“The new Shura Council considers negotiating with America; the global axis of arrogance to be futile, even harmful,” Qalibaf said in his first major speech.

“The only communication with Washington would be to complete the chain of revenge for the blood of the martyr Soleimani (…) by the total expulsion of the terrorist American army from the region,” he said.

READ: It is time for the Iran-backed axis militias to be treated exactly like Daesh 

Relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated since the US unilaterally withdrew in May 2018 from the 2015 nuclear agreement signed between the world powers and Iran and imposed “unprecedented” sanctions previously lifted under the agreement.

Tensions between the two countries reached their peak in early January, when the US assassinated Qasem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force, in a drone attack in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Days later, Iran responded by firing missiles at bases that include US troops in Iraq.

Categories
Asia & AmericasIranIraqMiddle EastNewsUS
Show Comments
Show Comments