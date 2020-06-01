Saudi-led coalition claims intercepting Houthi drones

The Saudi-led coalition shot down two drones fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen towards Saudi Arabia, a coalition spokesman said on Monday.

The two drones were launched towards the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement cited by the Saudi SPA news agency.

“The Houthi militia continues to violate the customary International Humanitarian Law by launching UAVs and deliberately targeting civilians and densely populated civilian areas,” he said.

The spokesman said the attacks by Houthi rebels were another “confirmation of rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiative announced by the coalition on April 9”.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group on the coalition’s statement.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.