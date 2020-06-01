UN: Tripoli is the only entity authorised to sell Libya's oil

The United Nations confirmed that the National Oil Corporation (NOC), based in Tripoli, is the only Libyan authority legally authorised to sell oil.

This came following reports that France had seized an oil tanker which was on its way to Libya, the vessel was thought to belong to the UAE and was heading to Libya to support the forces of Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar in his efforts to unseat the Tripoli government.

The agency added: “The Libyan National Oil Corporation, based in Tripoli, is the only sovereign institution that is legally authorized to sell or buy oil.”

Bloomberg pointed out that “there are multiple and concerted efforts by the member states of the UN and the Organization’s expert body to contact all companies and countries associated with this issue.”

The agency stated that “the United Nations Support Mission in Libya had welcomed the actions taken by France in this regard.”

