US clarifies tasks of force being sent to Tunisia

June 1, 2020 at 2:38 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Libya, News, Russia, Tunisia, US
US Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff US General James Cartwright, outgoing Africa Command commander US General William Ward and incoming Africa Command commander US General Carter Ham take part in the AFRICOM change of command ceremony on March 9, 2011 in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, Germany. [Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images]
The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced on Saturday that it will only send a training unit to Tunisia and does not have plans for a combat mission.

The US military leadership released this clarification 24 hours after the publication of a previous statement, in which it hinted at the possibility of using the Assistant Brigade in North Africa, in light of the growing concern of Russian military activities in Libya, where Russia and Arab countries support the forces of the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar, in his battle against the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

A statement by AFRICOM quoted General Stephen Townsend, Commander of the US forces in Africa, as saying: “As Russia continues to fuel the Libyan conflict, regional security in North Africa is a source of increasing concern.”

