COVID-19: Sudan extends partial lockdown until June 18

Sudan decided to extend a partial lockdown imposed in the capital Khartoum since March for an additional 14 days to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reports.

The two-week lockdown will start on Wednesday, Siddiq Tawer, the head of the National Health Emergency Committee, told reporters.

Sudanese authorities declared a partial curfew on March 23 across the entire country as part of efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Separately, the Health Ministry said late Monday that 12 people died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide death toll to 298.

A further 147 new infections were recorded in Sudan, the country worst hit by the virus in East Africa, pushing up the total figure to 5,173, a ministry statement said, adding that recoveries stands at 1,522.

