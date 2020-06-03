Reports: Israel threatened paralyse Abbas’ movement in West Bank over ending ‘security coordination’

Israel has threatened to prevent Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the PA security services from travelling around the occupied West Bank if they ceased security coordination with Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s Kan news agency said since the Palestinians stopped security coordination with Israel about two weeks ago, the heads of the Palestinian security services issued instructions to their personnel not to engage in confrontations with occupation forces and to reduce their night activities in the cities.

According to the channel the Israeli security services are discussing measures in case Abbas decides to leave the country, explaining that he usually travels under Israeli protection in accordance with the security coordination agreement signed between the two sides.

It added that Israel has decided not to impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority at the present time over its decision to stop security coordination with Israel, as long as the Palestinian security services do not confront the Israeli army’s activities in the occupied Palestinian towns and villages.

READ: Will the PA really end security coordination with Israel?