US court rules Iran, Syria liable for Palestinian attacks in Israel

A US court has ruled that Iran and Syria are liable for compensation to American citizens wounded and killed in a series of attacks attributed to Palestinian resistance factions in Israel.

Judge Randolph D Moss in US District Court for the District of Columbia held Iran and Syria accountable because they provided “material support” to movements such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The court however is yet to determine the amount of damages, with the order posted online on Sunday. The Times of Israel reports that US courts have previously ordered the Iranian government to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to families of Americans killed in attacks by Palestinian factions. Although attempts in collecting the damages have remained elusive due to Iran and the US having no formal diplomatic relations, nor does the Syrian Arab Republic.

Both states have supported Palestinian resistance movements for years, with senior Hamas members living in Syria for decades prior to the current civil war in the country.

