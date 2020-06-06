Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gantz: ‘I am confident we will regain our soldiers from Gaza soon’

June 6, 2020 at 12:28 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Blue and White alliance leader and former Israeli chief of staff, Benny Gantz delivers a speech during a meeting ahead of the general elections which will be held on 2 March in Rehovot, Israel on 18 February 2020. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has announced that he is confident that Israel will soon regain the Israeli soldiers captured by Hamas in Gaza, Al-Watan Voice reported on Friday.

During a meeting with Gantz and the representatives for the soldiers, the representatives asked Gantz to seize the opportunity to put pressure on Gaza through the humanitarian assistance sent to Gaza due to the coronavirus.

Gantz was reported advising the representatives to:

Continue your efforts to release the prisoners. It is important to keep this issue on top of our priorities.

He added: “We will continue our work to release them. I am confident that we will release them soon.”

