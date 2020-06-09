Palestinian woman killed in gunbattle between drug dealers Lebanon camp

A Palestinian woman was shot and killed on Sunday after walking into the crossfire of a gunbattle between drug dealers in the Shatila refugee camp in Beirut, the state-run National New Agency reported.

The woman was shot down in a gun battle between suspected local drug dealers in the Shatila refugee camp, according to a graphic video picked up by local media on Twitter.

She was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries. Her baby, who she was carrying at the time of the incident, suffered head injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Palestinian refugees in Lebanon today urged the United Nations Relief and Work Agency (UNRWA) to increase its support for refugees amid economic deterioration and the COVID-19 outbreak, local media reported.

According to UNRWA, 60 per cent of Palestinians in Lebanon live below the poverty line, while 80 per cent are unemployed.

Palestine refugees live in 12 overcrowded camps across Lebanon and UNRWA is in charge of providing services such as education and healthcare, including paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.

