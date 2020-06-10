Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

Daily scheduled flights between Turkey and the UK will resume as of June 11, the British Embassy in Ankara announced on Twitter, Anadolu reports.

“Turkish Airlines will operate 1 daily flight from Istanbul Airport to London Heathrow. Anadolu Jet will be operating 1 daily flight from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport to London Stansted,” the embassy said.

It noted that there is no confirmation of whether non-citizens or non-residents are allowed to travel to Turkey.

“All passengers arriving into Turkey will be subject to temperature checks using thermal cameras or remote thermometers, on exit from the aircraft /and or inside the airport terminal,” it added.

Anyone showing symptoms will be directed to the medical units.

All arrivals are also required to self-isolate at home for a period of 14 days.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed more than 412,100 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 7.27 million cases have been reported worldwide, while more than 3.4 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.