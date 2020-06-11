4,200 Egypt expats in Kuwait returned home

Portuguese / Spanish / English

June 11, 2020 at 9:23 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Kuwait, Middle East, News
Egyptians wearing masks queue up on 6 April, 2020 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
Some 4,237 Egyptian expats were repatriated from Kuwait yesterday on board 22 flights after the suspension of commercial travel due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower said.

The ministry’s spokesman Haitham Saad Eddin added in a statement that 1,943 other passengers were also due to leave the Gulf state to India, Jordan and Qatar.

Thirty-two flights took off from Kuwait yesterday, the highest level of air traffic since the closure of the airport in March.

During that time, scores of Egyptian expatriates protested in an effort to force authorities to repatriate them. Security forces used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

