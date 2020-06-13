Saudi Arabia opens door for graduates to join military service

The Central Admission Committee at the Saudi Defence Ministry has announced that the door for university graduates to join military services will open on Sunday, The New Khalij news website reported on Friday.

According to the official Saudi news agency, the Central Admission Committee called for potential candidates to visit the ministry’s web page to register.

The ministry also confirmed that the registration for secondary school graduates who want to join the military, will open at a later date.

This came in light of the continuous Saudi war in Yemen, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries among army personnel.

Saudi troops, according to the news website, have complained due to the extensive length of the war.

At the end of last year, the recruitment department at the Defence Ministry initiated the admission of women for the first time to meet the requirements of “Vision 2030”, which is seeking to empower Saudi woman.

Opinion: The Saudi-UAE axis should learn to live with Qatar’s independent foreign policies