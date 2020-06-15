2 more Egypt doctors die of coronavirus

Egypt’s medical syndicate yesterday mourned the death of two more doctors who were infected by the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 60 doctors in the country so far.

The syndicate wrote in a Facebook post that Nabil Nassim, a cardiologist at Cairo’s Sixth of October Hospital, died of COVID-19.

While Sayed Nadi Kamel, who worked at the Samalout Hospital in the southern province of Minya, died of the same disease, bringing the number of medical professionals of have been killed by the coronavirus to over 60.

Despite the fact that the government has labelled doctors who died of covid martyrs and the state-run media have referred to them as the white army, there is huge discontent among the medical community over how they have been treated by authorities throughout the pandemic. The medical union recently warned that the healthcare system in the country is close to collapse and asked authorities to step up measures to protect their doctors.

Doctors have called for a full lockdown as they struggle to find spaces for patients and themselves, in isolation units, adequate preventative equipment and tests.

According to Worldometer, Egypt has registered 44,598 cases of COVID-19 including 1,575 patients who have died as a result. Officials believe the real number of infections is seven times higher than that announced.

Egypt: All staff at Al-Azhar Hospital contract COVID-19