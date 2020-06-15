After Tripoli defeat, Haftar’s forces to ‘restructure main operations room’

General Khalifa Haftar’s forces in Libya will restructure their “main operations room”, the Libyan National Army’s spokesman Ahmed Al-Mismari said in a statement on Facebook after their recent defeat at the hands of the forces affiliated with the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

“We announce the restructuring of our main operations room, and the assigning of qualified officers who are able to interact with the battle and its variables.”

In April 2019, Haftar’s forces, backed by Russia, Egypt, and the UAE, launched an offensive to capture the country’s capital Tripoli, the stronghold and headquarters of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Battles between the two sides persisted until earlier this month when the GNA recaptured full control of the capital and the strategic oil fields in the area.

