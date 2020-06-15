Libya: GNA sets conditions for talks with Haftar

The Interior Minister in the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), Fathi Bashagha, said that any initiatives to end the political crisis and unify the Libyan state institutions are welcome.

In a tweet, Bashagha stressed that these initiatives should include the civil authority that governs the will of the people and the submission of the army to civilian authority as there is no place for war criminals who aspire to seize power by force, in apparent reference to Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA).

“Neglecting the fighters who did their best to secure the capital and defend the civil and democratic features of the state will lead to continued chaos and undermine the state’s capabilities to fulfil its duties. There is no room for chaos and biddings in the name of the revolution,” he added.

A number of international initiatives have been launched to solve the Libyan crisis, the most recent of which was the Egyptian initiative which was welcomed by Arab and international countries as a solution for stopping the fight between the forces of the GNA and the forces of Haftar who suffered major losses in the country earlier this month.

