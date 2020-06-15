Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey, Italy conduct joint drill in Mediterranean

June 15, 2020 at 8:46 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Italy, News, Turkey
Turkey's drilling ship Fatih is anchored off the Tasucu Port in Silifke district of Mersin, Turkey on 1 February, 2020 [Mustafa Ünal Uysal/Anadolu Agency]
Turkey's drilling ship Fatih is anchored off the Tasucu Port in Silifke district of Mersin, Turkey on 1 February, 2020 [Mustafa Ünal Uysal/Anadolu Agency]
 June 15, 2020 at 8:46 pm

Italian and Turkish submarines on Monday conducted a joint maritime drill in the Mediterranean, said Turkey’s Defense Ministry on Monday.

In a tweet, the ministry said the two navies have the most effective submarine force in the Mediterranean Sea and will continue to improve the interoperability with maritime training.

Turkey and Italy are two regional powers that share common interests, common history, and common values in the Mediterranean basin. Their relations date back to the Ottoman Empire.

READ: Turkey and Italy say shells hit near their Libyan embassies

Categories
Europe & RussiaItalyNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments