Israel to dispatch head of spying agency to ask Arab countries to accept annexation

June 16, 2020 at 9:19 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Yossi Cohen, director of Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad on 3 July 2017 [HEIDI LEVINE/AFP/Getty Images]
Chief of Israeli Mossad, Yossi Cohen, is set to visit Arab countries to persuade them not to accept the planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, Al-Rai Al-Youm reported yesterday.

Quoting Israeli TV Channel 11, the Arabic paper said Cohen would visit both Arab countries with and those that do not have relations with Israel in order to discuss the plan which Israel is set to put into place next month.

Cohen, Israeli TV said, enjoys “excellent” relations with numerous countries. Senior Mossad sources have expressed optimism at the reaction of Arab states with regards annexation.

However, Israel’s security agency Shin Bet has warned that the move could lead to a “very dangerous” escalation in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said in recent weeks that Israel will annex approximately 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank with measures coming into place from 1 July.

In response to his announcement, the Palestinian Authority said that it is no longer bound by all agreements with Israel, including those relating to security.

"I will not miss the opportunity to annex the West Bank"- Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

