Libya faces same counter-revolution that killed Egypt’s Morsi, official says

Chairman of the Libyan High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, said on Tuesday that his country is facing same counter-revolution that killed freely-elected Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.

In a statement sent to Arabi21, Al-Mishri said: “Morsi has become a symbol of the popular and libertarian struggle in the Arabic region, including Libya, which insists on achieving the goals of 17 February Revolution.”

He also said that his country insists on “get[ting] rid of the remnants of the putschists.”

Al-Mishri added: “We are speaking to you from Libya, where we decided not to retreat even one single step.”

He continued: “Our people, who revolted against the Gaddafi regime and uprooted it through one of the greatest modern history revolutions, have decided to uproot the gang of putschists who are being paid by foreign powers and being supported by mercenaries to oust the legitimate power.”

Morsi, Egypt’s first civilian president, was ousted in a bloody military coup in 2013. He was subsequently jailed and his party outlawed by defence minister turned President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Morsi died in detention one year ago, after authorities refused to provide him medical treatment.

The internationally-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) recently announced that it had regained strategic areas of the capital and oil fields which had fallen into the hands of UAE-backed renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

The UAE also backed Al-Sisi in his efforts to overthrow the Morsi government.