UAE-backed forces call for ‘self-rule’ in Yemen’s Hadramout 

Dozens of Yemenis have taken to streets in the country’s southern province of Hadramout demanding self-rule over the city, local media reported yesterday.

The move came following a call by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) for “a rebellion and militant confrontation against government forces.”

The protesters raised slogans, demanding for “the implementation of self-rule” in the STC-led province.

Earlier this week, the STC announced self-rule over Socotra island after it seized control of the archipelago.

The Saudi-backed government, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, later condemned the action as a “full-fledged” coup and accused STC forces of attacking government buildings in “gang-style behaviour”.

