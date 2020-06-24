Israel's defence sales reach $7.2bn

Israel’s arms sales reached $7.2 billion in 2019, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“Despite the intense International challenges and competition, we have managed to keep Israel among the world’s top 10 security exporters with a market share of over $7 billion,” said Yair Kulas, head of the ministry’s exports and defence cooperation division.

According to a ministry report cited by the Jerusalem Post, exports to Asia Pacific made up 41 per cent of sales, Europe 26 per cent, North America 25 per cent, and four per cent each for Africa and Latin America.

Exports included different types of weapons and defence systems such as radars and electronic warfare systems, missiles and air defence systems, drones and UAVs, weapon stations and launchers and ammunition and armaments.

In recent years, Israel faced accusations of selling weapons to regimes that are accused of committing human rights abuses including Myanmar.

Research centre: ‘Bleak’ prospect for global arms control