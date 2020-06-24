Syria’s Idlib University accepts payment in Turkey’s lira 

The University of Idlib’s Administrative Council on Monday announced that it will accept the Turkish lira as an alternative to the US dollar as payment for student fees, when dollars below the value of $50 are unavailable.

According to the pro-opposition website Enab Baladi, the university council’s decision will be experimental to assess the pros and cons of using the Turkish currency for university transactions as Syria’s own currency, the pound, depreciates as the new US sanctions take effect under the “Caesar Act”.

The university’s Secretary, Essam Khleif, told Enab Baladi that this decision came as a result of the scarcity of the 1, 5, 10 and 20 dollar notes and that it was possible to pay the equivalent of the value of those categories In Turkish lira.

Earlier this month it was reported that parts of opposition-held Syria had formally adopted the Turkish lira although it had already been in circulation before the announcement by the “Syrian Provisional Government”.

Founded in 2015 by opposition Army of Conquest after capturing Idlib city in March of that year, the university reportedly had around 15,000 enrolled students, but has seen its numbers decline due to the on-going military operation in the province’s countryside by the Syrian government to reclaim the region.

