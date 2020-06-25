Yemen official: UAE attacking Al-Islah Party to carry out its plans in Yemen

Yemeni State Minister Major General Abdul Ghani Jamil accused the UAE of using Al-Islah Party to distract from its plans in the country, the country’s Shebab news website reported yesterday.

On Twitter, Jamil wrote: “If you were against Al-Islah, you should tear down its flag in Socotra, not the Yemeni flag which you replaced with your flag.”

He defended Al-Islah, saying that it “sacrificed the best of its men for the sake of the dignity of Yemen.”

The Southern Transition Council (STC), backed by the UAE, has been trying to paint the conflict in a number of Yemeni governorates as a war on Al-Islah, accusing it of being a terror group.

The party, which is one of the most important components of the legitimate government in Yemen, denies the claims.

On Saturday, the STC militias took over Socotra and posted pictures of their members in the government headquarters while raising the UAE flag.

