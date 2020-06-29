Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas calls on PA to protect Parliament Speaker after attacks

June 29, 2020 at 10:52 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian Aziz Dweik, the Hamas head of the Palestinian legislature speaks to the press after a meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on March 26, 2011 in the West Bank city of Ramallah [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement called on Sunday for the Palestinian Authority to protect the Speaker of the Palestinian Parliament, Dr Aziz Dweik. The call by Hamas comes after unknown armed militants attacked Dr Dweik’s house in Ramallah.

The city in the occupied West Bank, of course, is where the PA and its officials are based. The PA is controlled by Fatah, the main political rival of Hamas.

Former Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh denounced the attacks on Dweik’s house. In a phone call, the head of the Hamas Political Bureau expressed his full solidarity with the Speaker and his family.

Haniyeh called on the PA security forces to bring the perpetrators to justice. He explained that his movement’s leadership had contacted some PA security officials and Fatah leaders on this issue.

