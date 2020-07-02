Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Live: Israel: Annexation, Apartheid & the Media

Israel is planning to annex the occupied Jordan Valley and large parts of the West Bank on 1 July. What will this mean?
July 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, Palestine
 July 2, 2020 at 5:25 pm

Israel is planning to annex the occupied Jordan Valley and large parts of the West Bank this month. What will this mean?

Join us on 2 July 2020 at 5pm GMT (6pm UK) to discuss Israel’s annexation plan, what it will mean on the ground and the media’s role in what is happening.

Israel is planning to annex the occupied Jordan Valley and large parts of the West Bank this month. What will this…

Publiée par Middle East Monitor sur Jeudi 2 juillet 2020

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastPalestine
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Israel: Annexation, Apartheid and the Media - Thu, 2 July 2020
Show Comments