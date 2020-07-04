Morocco activists sue Spanish government for discrimination in COVID-19 evacuations

Moroccan civil activists are seeking to sue the Spanish government for its discrimination between Spanish natives and Moroccans in the evacuation of its citizens and residents stranded in Morocco, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The method of evacuating Moroccans residing in Spain from Morocco on cruises has raised resentment among Moroccan civil activists in Spain, due to lack of safety conditions and overcrowding. The majority of Spanish citizens were evacuated via aircraft.

The ITRAN Association of Friends of the Moroccan People in Spain announced that the way the Spanish government deals with Moroccans residing on its territory is “discriminatory”, due to decreased security considerations when compared to their Spanish counterparts. A complaint on the matter was submitted to the ombudsman, Defensor del Pueblo, and a lawsuit is being prepared after obtaining approval.

ITRAN is currently proceeding before the state prosecutor to seek compensation for damages caused to Moroccans residing in Spain, on account of the inequality faced.

