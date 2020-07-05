Chile’s Telephone Tower lighted with Palestinian kufiyeh

As Israel moves closer to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank, solidarity in the Global South has been gaining momentum. On 2 July Chile’s Telephone Tower was lighted with the Palestinian kufiyeh in support of the Palestinian people and rejection of the annexation plan. Chile, the country with the largest population of Palestinians in Latin America, directed their gesture of support to the Palestinian people in the Occupied Territories.

Chile was not alone in its solidarity efforts; representatives from most Latin American countries signed a joint statement against Israel’s annexation plan. The document was released on 2 July by more than 320 public figures. Among them, former presidents, parliamentarians, ministers, academics and artists. They called upon the international community to impose effective counter measures against Israel, including targeted sanctions, ending trade ties and legal action.

Some of the signatories are the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel (Argentina), former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff (Brazil), Pepe Mujica (Uruguay), Fernando Lugo (Paraguay), Rafael Correa (Ecuador) and Ernesto Samper (Colombia) and Evo Morales (Bolivia). Among them also was Brazil’s former Minister of Foreign affairs, Celso Amorim. Amorim spoke on 4 July in Global South Virtual Rally, which was organized by Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. He said, “I am honored to sign this open letter. I fully support the measures of individual countries; others require UN action. As it happened with [South Africa] apartheid, the General Assembly is fully entitled do take the corresponding decisions recommended in it to prevent annexation.”

