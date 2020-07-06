Kuwait: World must stop Israel’s ‘arrogance’

Commenting on expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, Speaker of Kuwaiti Parliament Marzouq Al-Ghanim has called on the international community to stop Israel’s “arrogance”, Quds Press reported yesterday.

He said that Israel must not be allowed to go ahead with its planned annexation of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.

“The international community must go beyond taking decisions and take practical action against Israeli aggression on the Palestinian lands occupied in 1967,” he said.

This came in the wake of a telephone call with his Jordanian counterpart Atef Tarawneh, who is the head of the Union of Arab Parliaments.

“This aggression must be met with a decisive Arabic and international stance,” he said, according to a press release issued by Tarawneh’s office and reported by Jordanian media.

Al-Ghanim told Tarawneh that his country’s parliament is ready to work together with any regional and international parliaments to stop the Israeli “arrogance”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had set 1 July as the date to start annexation of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley, this however was postponed as no agreement could be made on the endeavour with US officials.

Palestinians believe Israel’s plan will see the occupation state illegally seize 30 per cent of the West Bank. They have said they are no longer bound by treaties agreed with Israel if annexation goes ahead.