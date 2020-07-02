US team leaves Israel without agreement on annexation date

A team of US officials has left Israeli without coming to an agreement on when the occupation state’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank will take place, Al-Watan Voice reported yesterday.

Headed by US Special Representative for the Middle East, Avi Berkowitz, the team met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Alternate Prime Minister and Defence Minister Benny Gantz in an effort to come to a united stance on the annexation plan.

Netanyahu said that his government’s discussions with the US on annexation would continue “in the coming days”.

Annexation was expected to begin yesterday according to a deadline set by Netanyahu. Speaking to Army Radio, however, the country’s Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis said annexation “will certainly happen in July”, but it has to be done in partnership with the US, adding it “will only happen after a declaration by [US President Donald] Trump”.

Palestinians believe Israel’s plan will see the occupation state illegally seize 30 per cent of the West Bank. They have said they are no longer bound by treaties agreed with Israel if annexation goes ahead.

