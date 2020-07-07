Jordan FM: Just peace in Palestine will not be achieved by occupation

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, said yesterday that a just peace in Palestine will not be achieved as long as the Israeli occupation remains.

Speaking at the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF), the minister said his country values China’s support for the Palestinians’ right to freedom and statehood and believes that it adheres to the international position that rejects Israel’s annexation of occupied Palestinian lands.

“We look forward to working with China and the international community to find a real horizon to achieve a just peace that people accept which will not be achieved as long as the [Israeli] occupation remains,” he added.

The Jordanian minister pointed out that the Middle East region is suffering from crises that have brought nothing but ruin, killing and destruction, in Syria, Yemen and Libya, adding that these crises have been fuelled by external interference in the countries’ affairs.

“Therefore, their solution requires international cooperation that enshrines the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states and respect for international law,” he added.

The Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum aims to enhance dialogue and cooperation, as well as advance peace and progress between China and the Arab League member states.