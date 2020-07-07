‘Most Arab leaders are indifferent to annexation plan’

The majority of Arab leaders have conveyed messages to Israel that they are indifferent to the annexation of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank. The claim has been made by Israel Hayom, a newspaper which is known for being close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saying that it obtained information from political parties in Israel which confirm this claim, the newspaper pointed out that the leaders of Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and some Gulf States, are making domestic preparations in case it is necessary to respond to popular protests about annexation. They are, though, generally indifferent, although they would release symbolic denunciations and accusations against the move.

However, Israel Hayom pointed out, in the event of the outbreak of internal protests that affect the stability of their regimes, they will then have to act against the plan.

It added that the only Arab country opposing the annexation project is Jordan and its monarch, King Abdullah II. Most Arab leaders, noted the newspaper, are not preoccupied with Israel’s plan to take over Palestinian land in the West Bank.

