Yemen minister: Iran fishing boats violated Socotra territorial waters

A fleet of Iranian fishing boats have entered the territorial waters of Yemen’s Socotra Archipelago in the Indian Ocean, the country’s Minister of Fish Wealth, Fahd Kafayen, said on Sunday.

“The Iranian regime continues its violations in Yemen,” Kafayen wrote on Facebook, adding that “a fleet of [Iranian] vessels continues to tamper with the Yemeni marine wealth”.

“The Iranian vessels are illegally fishing and their violations continue in the Yemeni waters and more recently in the western Socotra Archipelago and in the Arabian Sea,” he added.

The minister pointed out that, last week, Iranian fishing vessels entered at a distance of nine miles from the Yemeni coast, southwest of the Socotra Archipelago.

