Yemen’s Islah party: We are not linked to Muslim Brotherhood

Yemen’s Islah party is not linked to the international organisation of the Muslim Brotherhood, the movement’s spokesperson Adnan Al-Odaini told Saudi newspaper Ashraq Al-Awsat.

Al-Odaini added that the party’s good relations with Saudi Arabia “infuriate the enemies”, adding that Islah is focused on national priorities in an effort to save Yemen from the current predicament, advance toward a comprehensive reform and restore a robust political track.

He pointed out that “the relations between our party, our people and Saudi Arabia are historical, rooted and solid more than any other country and people. This relationship is based on a shared national and Islamic identity, political geography and common destiny. We have established close relations within the framework of the two states.”

Al-Odaini continued: “Throughout the history of the Republic, the Kingdom has always stood by Yemen and continuously supported and acted positively in the Yemeni scene. We, as a party, support all efforts to enhance our ties with Saudi Arabia, and we will work to overcome the formal dimension of relations between the two countries and the two states into a wider perspective related to the common fate of the two countries as one nation.”

Saudi has been heading an Arab coalition which has been carrying out an air campaign in Yemen in an effort to reverse gains made by the Houthi group in the north. Rights groups have repeatedly said the kingdom may have committed war crimes and human rights violations as a result of its indiscriminate strikes.

