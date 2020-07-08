Israel army jeep hits 5-year-old Palestinian in Hebron

A Palestinian child was injured on Tuesday afternoon after she was run over by an Israeli army jeep in al-Khalil City, according to the Pal Info Centre.

Local sources said that a Palestinian girl aged five suffered injuries after she was hit by an Israeli army jeep in al-Khalil and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Al-Khalil City over the years has witnessed the largest number of hit-and-run incidents by Israeli settlers and soldiers in the West Bank.

Dozens of Palestinians, mostly children, have died in these attacks, and the perpetrators were rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

There are over 50 settler neighborhoods and outposts in al-Khalil City inhabited by nearly 30,000 Jewish settlers who work gradually to tighten their grip on the city and force its Palestinian residents out.

